Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 468 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Tupperware Brands worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 395,849 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,923,000 after acquiring an additional 67,384 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,640,000 after acquiring an additional 226,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after acquiring an additional 95,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

TUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

In related news, insider Patricio Cuesta acquired 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,961.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 147,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,962.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tim Minges acquired 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,958. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TUP opened at $23.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.92. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

