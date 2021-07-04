Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 65,556 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 93.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,556 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KNSL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $170.25 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.93 and a 1-year high of $252.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $138.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.30 million. Research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.33.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

