Federated Hermes Inc. Takes $729,000 Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,478,000 after acquiring an additional 32,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.87.

Shares of IAC opened at $151.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion and a PE ratio of 15.17. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

