Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSZ shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

TSE:FSZ traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$10.87. The company had a trading volume of 104,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,492. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 100.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.66. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$9.00 and a 52 week high of C$11.83.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$166.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 777.78%.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

