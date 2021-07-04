FIL Ltd Buys 34,250 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,298,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,250 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.95% of 1Life Healthcare worth $50,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,644,000 after purchasing an additional 477,435 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 21,036.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,469,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,846 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,545,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 37.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,498,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,731,000 after acquiring an additional 945,480 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,742,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $46,148.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,567.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $337,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,739 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,043 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ONEM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $33.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.49. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

