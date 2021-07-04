FIL Ltd Has $66.72 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.32% of Generac worth $66,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Generac by 66.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Generac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Generac by 5.3% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Generac by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.67.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,414,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,870 shares of company stock valued at $10,249,340. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $415.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.61. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.45 and a 1 year high of $419.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

