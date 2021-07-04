FIL Ltd Lowers Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,186 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in FirstService were worth $48,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstService alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSV. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.17.

FSV stock opened at $174.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 0.93. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.66 and a fifty-two week high of $177.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.99.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.48 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.34%.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.