FIL Ltd Sells 24,084 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,084 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $60,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $116.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $72.64 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.13.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $109,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

