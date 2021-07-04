FIL Ltd Sells 78,000 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

FIL Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,852,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,000 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.48% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $45,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AQN opened at $15.03 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

