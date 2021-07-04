First Manhattan Co. Buys 1,021 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,551,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,013,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 802,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 478,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 402,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $290.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.45. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $194.84 and a twelve month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

