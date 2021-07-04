First Manhattan Co. Cuts Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,835 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 10,497 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.96.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

