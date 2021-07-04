First Manhattan Co. Has $514,000 Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 1,166.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period.

Shares of TLT opened at $145.04 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $172.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.01.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

