First Manhattan Co. Increases Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDC. FMR LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

