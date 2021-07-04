First Manhattan Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,526,956,000 after purchasing an additional 662,329 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Hess by 10.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,264,000 after acquiring an additional 926,040 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,201,000 after acquiring an additional 73,736 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Hess by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,031,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $371,213,000 after acquiring an additional 427,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,889,000 after acquiring an additional 171,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HES. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $48,648,372.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,073,516.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HES stock opened at $88.17 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $91.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.31 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.13%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.