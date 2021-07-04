First Manhattan Co. Sells 275 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 764.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in General Dynamics by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 61,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 14.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.47.

NYSE:GD opened at $188.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $197.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.97. The company has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

