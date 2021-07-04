First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys Shares of 5,861 Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 7,326.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.53.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Covetrus news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $44,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,917.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $81,312.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,809.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,072 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,459 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

