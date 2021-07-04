First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.57 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.71.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRRM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

