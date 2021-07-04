First Mercantile Trust Co. Grows Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 20.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,909 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IDA opened at $97.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.01. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $104.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDA shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

