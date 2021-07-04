First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $164,000 Stock Holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LXFR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Luxfer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after buying an additional 34,905 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Luxfer by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 17,009 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Luxfer by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 30,150 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Luxfer by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 15,294 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luxfer alerts:

In other Luxfer news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at $549,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $628.58 million, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.13.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Luxfer’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LXFR shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Luxfer Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.