First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,097 Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Navigator were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,369,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 23.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 1.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 362,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at $2,280,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at $1,306,000. 27.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $10.58 on Friday. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $591.32 million, a P/E ratio of 81.38 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

