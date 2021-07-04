First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 218 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in ITT were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 36.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITT opened at $93.88 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.20 and a 12 month high of $101.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. Citigroup started coverage on ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

