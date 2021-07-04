First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,091 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.39. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $55.86.

