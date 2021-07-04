Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,500 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the May 31st total of 442,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 516.5 days.

FSPKF stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $26.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fisher & Paykel Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

