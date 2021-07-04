Flamingo Price Tops $0.38 on Top Exchanges (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a market cap of $56.65 million and approximately $17.55 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flamingo has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00045512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00131237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00167703 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,507.48 or 0.99700994 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

