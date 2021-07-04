FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Short Interest Update

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the May 31st total of 129,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $840,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on FLNG. Danske upgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Sunday, April 11th.

Shares of NYSE FLNG traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 31,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,666. FLEX LNG has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $81.26 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 33.83%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st.

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of March 15, 2021, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and three generation X dual fuel LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.