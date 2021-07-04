Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flexsteel Industries were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,637,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 4,265.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 135.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $41.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.94. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.13.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $118.41 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Flexsteel Industries Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

