Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 793,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FND. Barclays boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Shares of FND stock remained flat at $$105.70 during trading hours on Friday. 479,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,854. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.62. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $57.43 and a twelve month high of $116.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 130,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 332,345 shares of company stock worth $34,460,586. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 192,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,476,000 after acquiring an additional 101,911 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $76,925,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

