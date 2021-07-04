FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Holdings Decreased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,156 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FORM shares. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $314,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,427.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

