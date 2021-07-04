Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.26

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.26 and last traded at $50.10, with a volume of 45833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.

FWONK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.60.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,853 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

