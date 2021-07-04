Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in FOX by 13.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.13. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

