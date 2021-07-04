Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires New Position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW)

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2021

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,845,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 967.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 75,970 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.02. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $34.57.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.