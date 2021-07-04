Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires New Position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,845,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 967.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 75,970 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.02. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $34.57.

