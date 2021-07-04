Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires Shares of 615,000 Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 615,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,113,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGN. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANGN opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $341.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $26.30.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. As a group, analysts expect that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

