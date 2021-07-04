Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 251,706 Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 719.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,706 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.40% of I-Mab worth $13,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in I-Mab by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new position in I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth $103,181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 1,193,425.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 143,211 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at $17,249,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 877,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on I-Mab from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on I-Mab in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. I-Mab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $81.66 on Friday. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.77.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

