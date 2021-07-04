Franklin Resources Inc. Buys New Shares in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,845,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.33% of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 967.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 75,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF alerts:

Shares of FLSW stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.02. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $34.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.