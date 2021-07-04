Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,295 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 152,294 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $16,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBL. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,007,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in BHP Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,494 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $7,538,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBL opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.34. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $68.04.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.