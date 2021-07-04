Franklin Resources Inc. Has $11.63 Million Stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.13% of VEREIT worth $11,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VER. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $2,267,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 4,863.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $5,035,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VER. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.09.

NYSE:VER opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $49.77.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. VEREIT’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

