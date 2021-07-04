Franklin Resources Inc. Has $11.99 Million Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,915 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $11,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Hess by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 800,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,275,000 after buying an additional 177,551 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Hess by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 123,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HES stock opened at $88.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of -65.31 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.27. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HES shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.17.

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $7,053,748.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,024.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 120,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $9,478,512.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,675,306.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 981,660 shares of company stock valued at $79,785,755 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

