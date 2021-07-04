Franklin Resources Inc. Has $16.38 Million Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 4,247.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 102,361 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Five9 worth $16,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 45.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Five9 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.44.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $187.31 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $107.10 and a one year high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.10.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $1,610,880.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $343,965.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,813 shares of company stock worth $20,327,851 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

