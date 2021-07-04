Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 383,700 Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 105.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 748,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,700 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Applied Therapeutics were worth $14,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $33.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $108,106.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,740.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $30,241.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,027 shares of company stock worth $219,254. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

