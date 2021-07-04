Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,689,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,067,790 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in VYNE Therapeutics were worth $11,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYNE stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.75. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $13.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,009.70% and a negative return on equity of 375.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VYNE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $3,670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 12,500 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

