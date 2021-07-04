Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 282,699 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,048,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,699 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $15,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 298,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 28,652 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,447,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,090,000 after acquiring an additional 244,500 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,425,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,629,000 after purchasing an additional 390,163 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWNK stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

