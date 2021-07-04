Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 65,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

FRLN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.21. 15,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,293. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Freeline Therapeutics stock. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Freeline Therapeutics comprises 7.0% of CHI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CHI Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.25% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $24,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

