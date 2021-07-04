Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 19,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,171,946 shares.The stock last traded at $9.02 and had previously closed at $8.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FRO shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Danske raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Get Frontline alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Frontline by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,681,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,772,000 after acquiring an additional 386,180 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,872,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 95,170 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 530,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after buying an additional 106,127 shares during the last quarter. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.