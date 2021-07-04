Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Upgraded at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $9.70 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Frontline from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Frontline will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Frontline by 2,793.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

