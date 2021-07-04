Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Upgraded at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $9.70 target price on the shipping company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Frontline from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.18.
Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Frontline by 2,793.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.
