FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Short Interest Update

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 759,500 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 945,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 702,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUGE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. 134,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,364. FSD Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $6.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.79.

Get FSD Pharma alerts:

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that FSD Pharma will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.