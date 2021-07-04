Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Position Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 97.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,858 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,262 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FULT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $24,732,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,438,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,083 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 262.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,133,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after acquiring an additional 820,931 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,295,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,363,000 after buying an additional 770,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,502,000 after buying an additional 436,590 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.97. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $262.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FULT. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

