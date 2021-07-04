FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Issued By KeyCorp

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Aptiv in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.65.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.53.

APTV opened at $159.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.60, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $160.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.77.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 61.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,046,000 after buying an additional 74,975 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $4,055,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 47,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

