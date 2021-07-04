FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $7.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.72 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.31.

Shares of FM opened at C$28.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$28.95. The stock has a market cap of C$19.55 billion and a PE ratio of 658.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$10.81 and a 52-week high of C$35.07.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2 billion.

In related news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$1,525,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,693,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$82,164,027.81. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total value of C$764,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,538,048.26. Insiders have sold a total of 298,413 shares of company stock worth $9,107,093 in the last ninety days.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

