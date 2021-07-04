FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.61.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

KGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,409,673 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,884,000 after buying an additional 1,154,171 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,031,880 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 126,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $1,055,000. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

