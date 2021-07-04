FY2021 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Increased by Analyst

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Regions Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

RF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 45.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

